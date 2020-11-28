Stock Kitchen's takeaway dinner kit: Just heat and eat for really top quality food at home

Stock Kitchen and Restaurant, St George's Market, Belfast. www.paymentsense.com/stock-kitchen Instructions are kept to the minimum with Stock Home's dinner kit, meaning you spend more time enjoying the meal instead of cooking

It's amazing how people adapt to new circumstances. In post-Batista Cuba, citizens no longer able to import cars from the US prolonged the life of existing Lincolns, Fords and Buicks by fitting Lada engines; during the Troubles, businesses here were up and running minutes after town-centre bomb explosions with fire and smoke damage sales; and when the BSE crisis crippled GB's export markets, a lot of mid-Antrim farmers boldly rebranded their meat Irish.