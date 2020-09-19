Stove turns up the heat in battle of our boho districts

Stove Bistro, 455 Ormeau Road, Belfast, BT73GQ. Tel: 028 9064 7744

The battle of Belfast boho districts is back. Having had to lay down their arms during the pandemic lockdown, heavyweight trendsetters Ballyhackamore and Ormeau/Rosetta are back in contention for the title of coolest residential area in the city. The rules are simple: each "quartier" needs a bicycle shop, post office, convenience store, ice-cream parlour, fish and chip shop, a decent pub or two and, essentially, an impressive portfolio of restaurants and bistros.