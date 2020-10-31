Takeaway meal from Holywood’s Noble makes us look like top chefs at home

Noble Home, 27a Church Road, Holywood. Tel: 028 9042 5655, www.nobleholywood.com If you want your takeaway to taste like a restaurant meal then this cook-in-your-kitchen kit from Holywood’s Noble Home is the answer

Some of you aren't happy with the restaurant takeaways you're buying, judging by my mailbox. They're too cold when they reach you, they've lost their texture and flavour, or they may even be the wrong order. Whatever it is that isn't right about them means a different approach may be needed.