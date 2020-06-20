Taste of Turkey so authentic it's just like being on holiday

Turkey Street Food to go, 2 Ventry Street, Belfast. Tel: 028 9031 5978

Summer holiday objectives have been firmly locked in our sights for months. But the target is blurring and slipping away. For our house the hope of following through with our bookings abroad next month are fading. Despite the rallying calls of the airlines lobby and the national tourism bodies overseas, the dark shadow of 14 days quarantine on the way back is a pill too bitter to swallow.