Taste test: Is Tayto’s cheese and onion chocolate just the latest flavour of the month?

Crisps and chocolate — they are the go-to snack options of the nation.

Separately they divide the masses – and it all comes down to individual taste.

Do you prefer a sweeter snack or do you opt for something more savoury?

Individually they have their qualities and strong followings — and people can get pretty territorial over what brand they choose.

So many different brands and flavours, different forms, textures and fillings.

Personally, I prefer the more savoury snack and would usually opt for crisps.

Tayto, in my opinion, are always very flavoursome.

So, when I saw that Tayto had decided to combine their staple cheese and onion flavour crisps with chocolate — importantly, it notes, “with real crisp pieces” — it was definitely intriguing, an interesting concept.

Hype: Claire Williamson tries out Tayto’s new chocolate

I mean, it would seem that if you like chocolate and you like crisps, surely combining them is a win-win situation? Well, that all depends.

It goes back to that age-old adage of just because you can, doesn’t mean you should.

Because sometimes, in my opinion, when you are the master of one thing and you do it really well — in this case Tayto and their crisps — why risk it to try and become something else?

Don’t get me wrong, the packaging is eye-catching and distinguishable on the shelves.

I was excited to try this after seeing it on social media and the buzz that had been created around it.

But unfortunately, the taste was a little underwhelming. To be honest, I’m not sure what I expected, but I know it wasn’t what I got.

Maybe I thought the crisp pieces would be much more prominent, maybe more of a crunch in the chocolate?

And I know I definitely thought the strong taste of Tayto cheese and onion would be more at the forefront.

In short, to me it’s a little reminiscent of the popping candy chocolate. It’s chocolate with a little added something, but I don’t think if you were blind-folded you would know that it was crisp pieces.

Personally, I couldn’t really taste the bits of Tayto crisps — unless the bar I got had a little less sprinkling of crisps pieces than others.

Sadly, it just didn’t seem to live up to the hype.

It’s a fun thing to try, but I’m not sure it’s something I’d be rushing out to buy again.