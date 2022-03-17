Taste test: Is Tayto’s cheese and onion chocolate just the latest flavour of the month?
Crisps and chocolate — they are the go-to snack options of the nation.
Separately they divide the masses – and it all comes down to individual taste.
Do you prefer a sweeter snack or do you opt for something more savoury?
Individually they have their qualities and strong followings — and people can get pretty territorial over what brand they choose.
So many different brands and flavours, different forms, textures and fillings.
Personally, I prefer the more savoury snack and would usually opt for crisps.
Tayto, in my opinion, are always very flavoursome.
So, when I saw that Tayto had decided to combine their staple cheese and onion flavour crisps with chocolate — importantly, it notes, “with real crisp pieces” — it was definitely intriguing, an interesting concept.
I mean, it would seem that if you like chocolate and you like crisps, surely combining them is a win-win situation? Well, that all depends.
It goes back to that age-old adage of just because you can, doesn’t mean you should.
Because sometimes, in my opinion, when you are the master of one thing and you do it really well — in this case Tayto and their crisps — why risk it to try and become something else?
Don’t get me wrong, the packaging is eye-catching and distinguishable on the shelves.
I was excited to try this after seeing it on social media and the buzz that had been created around it.
But unfortunately, the taste was a little underwhelming. To be honest, I’m not sure what I expected, but I know it wasn’t what I got.
Maybe I thought the crisp pieces would be much more prominent, maybe more of a crunch in the chocolate?
And I know I definitely thought the strong taste of Tayto cheese and onion would be more at the forefront.
In short, to me it’s a little reminiscent of the popping candy chocolate. It’s chocolate with a little added something, but I don’t think if you were blind-folded you would know that it was crisp pieces.
Personally, I couldn’t really taste the bits of Tayto crisps — unless the bar I got had a little less sprinkling of crisps pieces than others.
Sadly, it just didn’t seem to live up to the hype.
It’s a fun thing to try, but I’m not sure it’s something I’d be rushing out to buy again.