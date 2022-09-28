Templepatrick venue named Hotel of the Year at glitzy London ceremony

The Spa at The Rabbit Hotel and Retreat in Templepatrick

A hospitality venue in Co Antrim has been named the AA Hotel of the Year in Northern Ireland.

The Rabbit Hotel and Retreat in Templepatrick scooped the accolade at a glitzy awards show in London.

An AA Inspector said: "Self-described as the laid-back sister to Galgorm, The Rabbit has been a tremendous success since its opening last year.

"Significant investment and redesign has transformed the former Templeton property into a very much destination hotel and spa experience".

TV presenter Gabby Logan hosted the first in-person ceremony to take place in three years.

The gongs honoured the best in UK hospitality across dozens of categories.

The 28 groupings included AA Restaurant of the Year and AA Hotel of the Year.

The Rabbit’s general manager Lynsey Gordon said: "This award reinforces our unwavering commitment to deliver an outstanding experience and recognise the talents, dedication and efforts of our team.

"We are incredibly grateful to all our guests for their support and we look forward to creating many more memory-making moments at The Rabbit Hotel & Retreat".

The four star hotel boasts 33 en-suite rooms with minimum prices of £157 per night and describes itself as a “hidden gem”.

Its website reads: "Whether you are here for work, rest, local or just passing through, The Rabbit Hotel and Retreat will look after you, with style in abundance and a homely feel.

“A gateway to the city, we’re located in the heart of Templepatrick just 20 minutes from Belfast and 10 minutes from Belfast International Airport.”

The hotel also has an AA 1-Rosette award for culinary experience in its restaurant distinguishing its menu from nearby competition.

The food award also recognises that dishes are prepared and served with care, understanding and skill, using good quality ingredients.