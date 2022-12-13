Ten Northern Ireland kebab shops in contention to be crowned country’s number one

Hoping to take a top prize in the national awards include ‘The Sphinx’ in Stranmillis and ‘Istanbul Kebab’ on the Lisburn Road.

They join eight other kebab houses on the shortlist hoping to take the top honour as Northern Ireland’s Best Kebab House. The full list of finalists is:

‘Chaska’ Forthill Street, Enniskillen

‘Grab A Kebab’ Dromore Road, Omagh

‘Istanbul Kebab’ Upper Lisburn Road, Finaghy

‘Kebab House’ Longstone Street, Lisburn

‘Kebab House Ballyhackamore’ Upper Newtownards Road, Belfast

‘King Kebab’ Bridge Street, Portadown

‘Kyles Kebab’ William Street, Lurgan

‘The Pharaoh’ Elesington, Castlereagh

‘The Sphinx Glengormley’ Antrim Road, Glengormley

‘The Sphinx Stranmillis’ Stranmillis Road, Belfast

The awards, which are now in their 11th year, are run in association with online delivery service Just Eat and supported by the Kebab Alliance, the sector’s trade body.

They feature a shortlist of kebab shops from all across the UK vying for one of 20 top prizes.

“Kebab eateries are a key part of the local community and it’s great to see so many entries at the end of a year that has tested every business operating in the hospitality sector,” said Ibrahim Dogus, founder of the British Kebab Awards and Director of the recently formed Kebab Alliance,

"Getting to the shortlist is a real achievement given the competition across the country and all outlets should be rightly proud. We wish all finalists the best of luck.”

The awards are also sponsored by Chairman of the Conservative Party, Nadhim Zahawi who boasts the ceremony is now a “Westminster fixture” given its often political-figure heavy judging panel.

"Forget the Spectator Summer Party, the Kebab of the Year Awards are THE place to be seen. But these awards are also a recognition of a massive industry that contributes so much to communities up and down the country. I'm looking forward to another wonderful evening,” he said.

‘The Sphinx’ in Stranmillis has already enjoyed success this year after lifting a prize in the YesChef Takeaway Awards in Athlone earlier this year.

Those in NI keen to find out where is best to grab a kebab will find out when the awards take place in The Park Plaza, Westminster Bridge Hotel on 28th February 2023.