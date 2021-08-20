The Brewer’s House in Donaghmore is no ordinary pub … there’s a sense of occasion when diners walk in

The Brewer’s House, Castlecaulfield Road, Donaghmore. Tel: 028 8776 1932

What is it about Donaghmore, a tiny village in Tyrone surrounded by fields and farms, that draws such crowds? Is it the Donaghmore in Bloom title which has transformed the place into a charming and blossoming beauty spot? Or is it possibly because Kieran McCausland, owner of the Brewer’s House, happens to run a very good bar with an even better kitchen?