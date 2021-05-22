The complete guide to steak cuts and how to cook them

But steak doesn’t have to be an exorbitant extravagance, it doesn’t require an abundance of appliances, and it can be something which is both creative, and less of a weekend treat, while remaining an ethereal experience.

While some in the trade have been selling, and banging on about, the raft and variety of beef cuts available, we’re only now getting to a point where there’s now a level of democratisation in terms of what’s much more readily available.

That being said, we’ll start at the top of the pecking order. If you’re going to try and replicate that piece of beef you had in a decent restaurant here, or in Peter Luger on that trip to New York, then you need a chunk of bone-in, preferably dry-aged, ribeye – a tomahawk in the world if butchery if the entire large, pan-unfriendly bone, is retained.

A good 1kg bone-in ribeye will feed three or four, so goes a long way. It needs heavy salting followed by significant time out of the fridge before cooking. That pulls moisture from the surface (a mini cure), dried off and into a scorching cast iron or solid bottom pan. There should be plenty of fat, so turn on its side to render that down. It’ll take a good 15 minutes or so (depending on the size), making sure both sides get visibly deckled, with a robust crust and sear. A cheap meat thermometer will help you avoid ruining an expensive piece of meat. It all takes practice.

An equally high-end and special occasion cut is a thick porterhouse, or T-bone – a sharing steak which offers a sizeable sirloin, and fillet (smaller on the T-bone due to where it’s cut from on the loin). A trickier one to cook to get both cuts cooked to the same level.

But most importantly, rest the steak. The larger the cut, the longer. Wrap or cover it well, and forget about it for 10-15 minutes.

The cooking process is largely the same for the lesser-known and cheaper cuts, but there’s a deluge of offerings at a financial fraction of the steakhouse classics.

Flat iron comes from the chuck section, and isn’t a large piece of the animal. It has a strong, sometimes gamey character, is lean, but tends to have some marbling. It’s normally sold in small uniform steaks and does well cooked medium rare. Always slice against the grain for this cut, reasonably thinly. You’ll find it in a few supermarkets and shops these days.

Hanger is another which can play a role in everyday cooking. The whole hanger cut looks akin to a coarser and smaller fillet. This doesn’t bode well in rare mode, but medium and medium rare tend to bring out its better qualities.

And on that note, steak also doesn’t always have to be cooked to the point in which it looks like a decent medical professional could give it a second chance at life. There’s often something of insecure masculinity about rare beef. Sometimes it’s glorious, but it’s not always appropriate.

Short rib is a prime example. You can find it in chunks on the bone in a decent butcher. It normally comes in about £8 a kilo. It tends to have stunning marbling, a dense cap of fat and have a richer, denser beef character than even a much pricier ribeye.

It bodes well to take the barbecue out of the shed and throw a few coals on. Getting a good sear and then sticking the lid on and partially closing the vents. The fat inside, and out, needs the time to render and become viscous and marrow-like. It’ll stay moist right up until medium-well or even well-done, cut off the bone and then sliced fine and topped with finishing salt.

Picanha is another marvel on the barbecue. Also known as the rump cap, it’s a staple in South America, but one which is only emerging over here. It has a deep, thick cap of fat which makes it ideal over charcoal, cooked to how you like it, and then sliced like a roast.

The fillet is traditionally resigned for those who like it lean, don’t mind spending the cash, and prefer it overtly tender – although a good chunk still has its merits. It can be served very rare, or even blue, due to it tenderness, and accompanies a punchy sauce well, given that its own flavour is quite subtle.

BRIEFS

A brew for you As reopening sees our hospitality trade getting back to action, some of our leading breweries are returning to their shiny taprooms and welcoming customers back through the doors. That includes Bullhouse Brewery. Set up initially in Newtownards, it’s now based on the Boucher Road in Belfast. Willy Mayne produces his top ales and lagers from the site, but also has a grand taproom, with guest food stalls. You can book a table online now for next week onwards.

The traveller’s choice Derry’s grade B1 listed Bishop’s Gate Hotel has walked away with a TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award for the fifth year in a row. The hotel, which boasts the Gown restaurant, serves up a host of bistro classics, and also has a big focus on its afternoon tea offering. It’s served in the grand backdrop of the elegant Edwardian surroundings of the Hervey Library. The hotel’s new award places it among the UK’s top 25 rated hotels in the annual 2021 Travellers’ Choice awards.

Fine dining outdoors Supermarket Lidl is upping its game when it comes to cooking outdoors. It’s rolled out a wide summer range, which includes options for meat eaters and vegans, alike. That includes plant-based burgers which contain ingredients such as beetroot, chickpea and cauliflower. The ribeye burgers, however, are a real bargain. Quite finely minced, but still, cooked on the barbecue they are moist and have a deep, steak-like flavour.