The Irish drink that nobody orders any more… turns out Black Velvet wasn’t Irish anyway

It seemed like a simple enough request, but the barman was looking perplexed. It wasn’t as if we’d asked him to mix up a Pan Galactic Gargle Blaster. Or even a Diamonds Are Forever Martini, which, at more than £12,000, is apparently the world’s most expensive cocktail (not only do you get a real diamond in the bottom of your glass, but a band is summoned up to play the Bond tune as you drink it).