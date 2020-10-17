The MAC’s cafe gives us all a little bit of food heaven

The MAC Cafe Bar, St Anne's Square, Belfast. Tel: 028 9023 5053 Art centres are beacons of light across Northern Ireland with their top notch culture, and their food offerings should be celebrated too

Pubs, restaurants and hotels, our little windows into heaven, are feeling the brunt of the Covid-19 restrictions like no other sector. What gives us greater pleasure than food, drink and a night or two away from home can, of course, only be discussed among those of us who are on very close speaking terms.