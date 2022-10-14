The Morning Star restaurant review: Great food for great prices in Belfast city centre eatery

The Morning Star, Pottinger’s Entry, Belfast. www.themorningstarbar.co.uk

Long ago, when people visited Northern Ireland by parachute, the Skandia was the only restaurant in Belfast and all cars had ratty wee trailers for small livestock, some of us would get comfortable in one or two still functioning Belfast pubs to down Strangford oysters with pints of stout in warm, softly lit lounge bars.