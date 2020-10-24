The Vending Machine: How to choose your meal at the touch of a button

The Vending Machine, Seaview Farm, 224 Killaughey Road, Donaghadee. www.flavourfirst.com As restaurants close their doors again due to tightened restrictions it is back again to takeaways - including this innovative vending machine

It's back to the restaurant websites for the takeaway menus. Looking for some kind of restaurant experience, any restaurant experience, we search for something we cannot reach: the hurly burly of a busy dining room, the cocktails list, the menu and we'll have your table ready in a moment.