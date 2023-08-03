Top NI foodies reveal their favourite guilty pleasures: ‘I love a Pot Noodle… with cheese in it’

Nigella Lawson famously remarked, “No one should feel guilty about what they eat, or the pleasure they get from eating; the only thing to feel guilty about (and even then I don't recommend it) is the failure to be grateful for that pleasure.”

Wise words indeed from the Domestic Goddess. For those who live to eat and make a living from the culinary world and have access to the best dishes and ingredients, however, there are expectations that would never ever (secretly) enjoy something like a Pot Noodle. Yet these Northern Ireland foodies and drink connoisseurs show that everyone has a ‘guilty’ food pleasure:

Paula McIntyre — Top TV Chef

Paula McIntyre

Normally I much prefer savoury food to sweet stuff. I'd always choose a cheeseboard over a dessert any day. There is an exception though and that's if there's a Tunnock’s teacake in the room. I don't know what it is about that thin layer of biscuit, filled with really sweet mallow and topped with chocolate (that's not exactly top end) that wins me over every time. They brought out a dark chocolate version that just doesn’t do it for me— there's something about the mallow and the milk chocolate.

Over the years I've been lucky to eat in some of the country's best restaurants and sample some of the superb produce from here and abroad. But there's something about a curry chip from my local chippy that I find very appealing.

It's not a dish I succumb to on a regular basis but every now and then the urge to have one is overwhelming. When I go to a good restaurant that cuts their own chips, blanches them properly and fries them to crisp golden deliciousness, it makes me happy. But there's something irresistible about chips obviously from a prepack covered in curry sauce. The sauce makes the chips soggy — an anathema at any other time and place but it doesn't matter. There's no logic to my love of a curry chip.

Alongside enjoying good food, accompanying it with fine wine is one of my pleasures. I've done courses through the Wine and Sprit Education trust on wines and like to continually upgrade my knowledge when I can.

But my secret guilty pleasure is I love a good Bacardi and diet coke.

Rum and Cola Cuba Libra with Lime and Ice

It goes against the grain of everything I believe in but I can't help myself. In the interest of having any integrity its something I confine to having very occasionally undercover in my own house or when I'm on holiday abroad.

Dean Coppard – Head chef at The Avenue

Dean Coppard

I’m Australian so it would have to be Vegemite, spread on toast after a shift. I’m not big on eating junk food, but I do love a bowl of granola with cold milk while sitting in the heat of the kitchen.

I also love a shop-bought jam-filled doughnut, that’s my kryptonite.

A delicious bite-sized jam donut.

Joris Minne — Weekend restaurant reviewer

Joris Minne

The Zinger Burger won my heart years ago. I don’t know if it was anything to do with the secret shame of it, but over time, the Zinger and I entered into an illicit affair, louche, irresistible and filthy. The spiced heat in the dry, crunchy batter, the yielding chicken meat within, the lettuce sodden in mayo and the firm, sesame seeded white bun, were captivating.

The all-knowing Advisor knew about it of course although how she found it I still don’t know. I also didn’t know that she was running a parallel affair with the same burger. It was just a matter of time before we would be caught out, one by the other.

KFC Drive-thru sign

The day came when I found the wrapper in her car. I confronted her with it, there were tears (of laughter) and soon we had kissed and made up and found ourselves on the Saintfield Road pulling into KFC. Two Zinger meals, please. It was the chips in the end that ruined the affair. Those KFC chips were never right.

Suzie Lee —Celebrity cook and BBC Best Home Cook winner

Suzie Lee

I actually don't like to deem it as a ‘guilty’ food pleasure as I think we should allow ourselves to eat whatever we want... everything in moderation, is my motto, as I think the phrase has connotations that guilty pleasure is bad for us but anything in vast quantities is bad for us! So, in my words, what I like to treat myself to now and again is a cheese board when I'm out after a tasty meal. I love cheese... all cheeses... I like getting to try different cheeses and enjoying chunks of deliciousness! Cheese is high in calcium and protein but it is also high in saturated fat and salt so obviously it is not the best for us if eaten in large quantities each day; hence why I do not have a massive cheese board selection in my fridge otherwise it would be devoured! . However, enjoy your treat, savour it, whatever it is.

John Mulgrew — Weekend food writer

John Mulgrew

While a lot of the stuff I cook, whether it's on the grill or the hob, ends up on the Instagram grid, some of it doesn't. While there's nothing acutely wrong about pot noodles, as something of a nod back to the halcyon days of my teens, I have a penchant for adding in cheese (whatever generic dairy is in the fridge). It ends up thicker, stodgier and certainly more unhealthy, but equally, very moreish.

Again, unless you're evoking the spirit of Mr Creosote, there are few gastronomic choices to feel inherently guilty about. But I do have an attraction to a bag of KFC Hot Wings from time to time. Hot, crunchy, savoury and hard to put down.

Gary Law — Weekend drinks writer

Gary Law

As someone who mostly writes about beer, whiskey, gin and almost anything to do with pubs and alcohol, I have to confess that my guilty pleasure when it comes to drinks is just about as far from the hard stuff as it’s possible to be.

My secret enjoyment is an ice-cold milkshake bursting with artificial flavour. There’s always a bottle of Crusha syrup in our house, and about 10 minutes’ drive from where we live there’s a farm with a vending machine that dispenses milk from their Ayrshire herd with a variety of flavourings added, plus regular ‘guest’ flavours. Two recent favourites were a chocolate and coconut milkshake that tasted like liquid Bounty bars and a weirdly-coloured but totally delicious blueberry muffin flavour.

Chocolate protein drink in glass for nutrients and energy

I think my enthusiasm for milkshakes dates back to childhood, when the Milk Marketing Board used to sponsor a sand designing competition on Newcastle beach. If you entered, you got a pencil with a ‘drink milk’ logo on it, a balloon with a ‘drink milk’ logo on it, and best of all, a milkshake of your choice. I’m still drinking the stuff, so I guess that’s job done for the Milk Marketing Board.