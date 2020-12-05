Trucks, trailers and shacks in Belfast for exciting food on the go

Remember when street food simply meant a kebab on the way home from the pub? Try these takeaway options for much classier fare

While restaurants across Northern Ireland are keeping an eye on December 11 to reopen their doors and let the Christmas crowds back inside, six at a time, they keep their heads above water in the meantime supplying click and collect dinner kits and takeaways. But for many, the prices remain high at roughly £25 per head for the classic three-courser.