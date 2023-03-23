Two Belfast restaurants awarded Michelin guide’s Bib Gourmand

Two restaurants in Belfast have been awarded the prestigious Bib Gourmand award from the Michelin Guide.

Waterman Restaurant in Cathedral Quarter, and tapas eatery Edō on Upper Queen’s Street, made the guide’s latest awards released this week.

Bib Gourmand was created in 1997 and is given to restaurants for "good quality, good value cooking".

Taking to social media to celebrate the two new additions to their awards, the Michelin Guide highlighted Edō’s “fully flavoured sharing plates, many of which are cooked over wood.”

While reviewers said the “buzzy” Waterman created “satisfying dishes that you could eat every day."

Described as a “modern Spanish tapas restaurant” Edō specialises in the small plate format with the menu featuring popular dishes such as Glazed Guanciale Spiced Belly and Sugar Pit Ham Hock with Mustard Velouté and a Red Wine Jus.

Diners at Waterman, which only opened last June by restaurateur Niall Mckenna and his team are promised a “no-frills dining experience” with dishes such as Celeriac and Young Buck Arancini.

The two restaurants now join the likes of Fontana in Holywood in gaining the prestigious title.

In January, two other Northern Ireland spots were highlighted by the famous tyre company with Blank on the Malone Road and Artis in Londonderry alongside Fortana being added to the latest Michelin Guide.