Ulster fry cost up by record figure in past year as food prices soar

From left, Ulster Bank's Cormac McKervey, Rhonda Geary of the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society and Mark Crimmins, Ulster Bank's head of NI

The Ulster Fry is a favourite for many of us – but at a price, with its cost jumping by almost 20% in the last year.

Ulster Bank chief economist Richard Ramsey’s annual Ulster Fry Index shows that traditional fry-up items have been hit by food price inflation.

Brendan Bowman, the owner of Benny’s Cafe in Belfast’s Short Street, said he was charging £5.95 for a takeaway fry, and £7.95 to sit in – an increase of around £1 on this time last year.

He said a further price hike was on the cards after Easter, with the price tags to go up to £6.95 and £8.95 respectively.

Mr Ramsey’s research shows milk is up by 42.9% over the last year, while margarine is up by 31.5%. The cost of eggs is up 29.3%, butter by 25.4% and sliced loaf by 21.1%.

And the fry’s indispensable meat products have also gone up – with pork sausages 19.3% more expensive than a year ago and bacon up in price by one-fifth.

Mr Ramsey measured the cost of the ingredients over the 12 months to the end of February using the UK Retail Price Index.

He said the annual price increase of 19.1% was the highest record since Ulster Bank began tracking the index in 2007.

The previous high was recorded in 2009 during the recession induced by the global credit crunch.

But Mr Ramsey said that while food inflation had been a major concern, levels were soon to peak and ease.

“We know that food makes up a significant proportion of household spending and is also one of our most important economic drivers in terms of the local food and drink industry.

"So understanding how the price of these popular food items is changing gives us a useful insight into the state of typical household finances and also the overall health of the agri-food industry.

“What the Ulster Fry Index is telling us is that the price of everyday household essentials such as bread and milk have risen beyond their previous peaks, and this coupled with rising energy bills is continuing to put a squeeze on consumer spending powers.”

Mr Ramsey said food prices could even start to fall over the next year.

He added: “That said, this will bring little comfort to those households who are struggling to contend with double-digit inflation and ongoing cost pressures on what have previously been considered every day or basic household items.”

Mr Bowman, the fourth generation of his family to operate Benny’s, said the price of bacon, sausages and eggs had notably escalated in recent times.

Mr Ramsey unveiled his Ulster Fry Index at an event hosted by Ulster Bank ahead of its sponsoring of agricultural extravaganza the Balmoral Show, which takes place in May.

Mark Crimmins, the bank’s head in Northern Ireland, said it was “strongly committed” to supporting farmers.

“We recognise the challenges they face with higher input costs, the damaging effects of inflation and even the variable weather but amid these challenges, a major transformation is under way, presenting new, exciting opportunities for this sector.

“As a leading financier of renewable energy projects, we want to work with growers and producers to help them shift towards more nature-friendly practices and examine how they might produce food while emitting less."

Senior agricultural manager Cormac McKervey said that while times had been difficult for farmers in the last year, there were some signs of optimism.

“Since the beginning of this year, we have seen increased activity across land, poultry, and dairy.

"Fertiliser prices are falling, and feed costs are also showing signs of decreasing which should alleviate some of the more upfront cost pressures.

“That said, there are still significant concerns for pig farmers where improvements seem to be happening at a slower pace than in other areas of the industry.

"Profitability has yet to be restored with many farmers still not breaking even. However, the direction of travel is broadly positive and while price rises to date have been small, they do appear to be sustainable.”