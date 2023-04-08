Up among the stars… The ultra high-end Irish whiskey that’s the toast of Michelin chefs
Belfast Telegraph
Last week some of the finest chefs in the UK and Ireland were gathered at Silverstone race circuit for the Michelin Guide’s big reveal about who was getting their coveted stars for 2023. And among those supplying a glass of something special to chefs celebrating success at the event was the Craft Irish Whiskey Co, a company formed by an innovative drinks producer whose own star is very much in the ascendant.