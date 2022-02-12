Nothing impresses quite like an all-singing, all-dancing cocktail, a dayglo delight in a classy glass topped with a fiddly little sliver of lemon peel or a glistening cherry. If you’re hoping to make an impression this Valentine’s Day, then a wow-factor cocktail might just do the trick.

But how often have you come across cocktail recipes that demand some obscure ingredient (tomato liqueur or Licor de Bellota, anyone?) causing you to give up on the whole idea? Well, don’t despair, here are a few easy Valentine’s Day cocktail recipes that will add some zing to the occasion without demanding a whole cupboard-full of ingredients that you’ll never use again.

Each recipe makes enough for two and some of the drinks below might make an aperitif, while others — especially the ones with cream or ice cream — would make a brilliant dessert cocktail. Alternatively, you could just enjoy them on their own with that someone special in your life.

Give one of them a try, and watch your partner’s face light up.

Cointreau Cosmo

What you’ll need: Cointreau; vodka; cranberry juice; fresh lime juice.

How to make it: put 120mls of vodka along with 60mls each of Cointreau, cranberry juice and lime juice into a cocktail shaker and shake with plenty of ice. Strain into a saucer-shaped coupe glass and garnish with a thin twist of orange peel.

Strawberry champagne float

What you’ll need: vanilla ice cream; Champagne; strawberries; granulated sugar.

How to make it: wash 200g of strawberries and set a couple aside for a garnish. Whizz up the remainder with 40g of sugar in a blender, then gently heat in a saucepan until the sugar dissolves and cool in the fridge. Add two or three scoops of ice cream to a tall glass, and top with 50g of strawberry mix. Add champagne and serve immediately before the mixture separates.

Valentine rose

What you’ll need: fresh lemon juice; rose water syrup (instructions below); a floral gin; soda or sparkling water.

How to make it: first make the syrup by dissolving 200g of sugar in 250mls of water over a medium heat. Let it cool and add a teaspoon of rose water extract (available in large supermarkets, Boots and Holland & Barrett). Shake 60mls of the rose water syrup, 120mls of gin and 60mls of lemon juice with lots of ice and pour into a gin glass. Top up with sparkling water or soda and garnish with a twist of lemon peel.

Coffee and cream

What you’ll need: Tia Maria; double cream

How to make it: pour 200mls of chilled Tia Maria into two saucer-shaped coupe glasses and carefully pour eight tablespoons (approx 125mls) of the cream over the back of a teaspoon so it floats on top.

Guinness salted caramel float

What you’ll need: salted caramel ice cream; Baileys Salted Caramel Irish Cream; chilled Guinness.

How to make it: add two scoops of salted caramel ice cream to a pint glass, drizzle with 30mls of salted caramel Baileys (or regular Baileys if you prefer), and top off with the stout.

Sexy Strawberry

What you’ll need: Tequila Rose; vanilla vodka; whipped cream; strawberries.

How to make it: shake 180mls of Tequila Rose and 60mls of vanilla vodka with plenty of ice and strain into a martini glass. Top with whipped cream and a strawberry slice.

Chocatini

What you’ll need: vanilla vodka; Baileys Chocolate Luxe liqueur (available in Tesco and Asda); chocolate shavings.

How to make it: Shake 100mls of the vodka and 100mls of chocolate Baileys with ice in a shaker, pour into a glass and sprinkle with chocolate shavings.

Ramp up the romance

For strawberry drinks, slice garnish strawberries lengthwise and cut the end slices into a heart shape and pop on top. ÷ For chocolate or creamy drinks, cut a heart-shaped hole in a piece of cardboard and place it on top of a filled glass. Sprinkle cocoa powder or chocolate shavings over the area you’ve cut out to leave a chocolate heart on top of the cocktail.

For pink-coloured drinks (especially the Valentine Rose) pop a couple of rose petals on top just before serving.