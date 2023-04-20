Vegan and gluten-free products are the future, says Belfast bakery owner

A Belfast-based bakery which offers a range of dairy-free, gluten-free and vegan products claims the future of the industry is around catering for specialist dietary requirements.

Bread and Banjo has been a popular bakery on the Ormeau Road for 12 years and has become well known over time for its inclusive menu.

Owner Jennifer Stewart said the bakery is simply adapting with the times, but does admit there were some challenging moments convincing people when she first opened the shop.

Even putting together the alternative recipes started out as a challenge for the baker.

“We just listen to the customers, there is a demand for it, so we offer it,” she said.

“Back when we originally opened, if we had made lots of vegan food we would have had to throw it out, because there wouldn't have been enough people buying it.

“It's a learning curve, like everything, it took some trial and error in the beginning to see what alternatives we could use, but there is vegan milk and vegan butter everywhere, it really isn't that difficult.”

Bread and Banjo offers some unique vegan, dairy-free and gluten-free products like croissants or scones, many which do not often crop up on the menus of the typical chain restaurants.

Bread and Banjo Vegan Biscoff Birthday Cake

Ms Stuart feels that other restaurants and bakeries in Northern Ireland should adopt increasingly inclusive menus, explaining there is an opportunity to attract new people through their doors and for the hospitality industry to remain sustainable.

A vegan herself, the California native thinks the next few years will see more and more people choosing a plant-based diet.

She described how happy she is to be able to provide alternative baked goods in Belfast.

“It really isn't that hard to cater for, so I feel like a lot of places could definitely try to offer more options,” she added.

“I think veganism is becoming more popular and there are more and more vegan alternatives out there. It is the healthier option for yourself, animals and the planet.

Bread and Banjo rainbow crossiants

“I honestly think that some people are just reluctant, it is the trend, all the supermarkets have vegan options and that's something that you wouldn't have seen five years ago, they are just following the trend.”

Bread and Banjos vegan and gluten-free options have become so popular the bakery even features days exclusively dedicated to offering specialist alternatives.

On Thursday they specialise in gluten-free goods and on Friday they offer mainly vegan products.

Bread and Banjo Vegan Pain de Chocolat

“We try to have a selection of different options everyday, but we have days when we mainly offer gluten-free or vegan options,” she explained.

“We chose Thursdays and Fridays because they are the busiest days, normally towards the end of the week when we will see more people coming out, so we thought those would be the best days to offer those options.”

“We are providing a service for the local community.”