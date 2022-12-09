Waddle into the new year with these 10 Christmas belly-busters

‘Tis the season for eating, so we’ve rounded up array of delicious feasts from around NI

Christmas platter from HollieBerrie at the Tearooms, Scarva. Photo cred: Hollie Berrie at the Tearooms Facebook

A Christmas dinner from SD Catering on the Shankill.

Christmas shopping can be hungry work, as can a big night at your office party.

Sometimes at the end of a busy day, all you need is a dinner (prepared by someone else) to take the edge off. Here’s a list of the top 10 festive belly-busters on offer in Northern Ireland to do just that.

​Yorkie pud dinner at Molly Malone’s, Ballymena

This consists of chips, stuffing, bacon and cocktail sausages sitting atop a huge Yorkshire pudding, covered in gravy. It has garnered the chip shop almost 70,000 likes on TikTok and is not to be missed.

Molly Malone’s has long been popular in Ballymena for its Christmas fries — which are served year-round — but the giant Yorkshire pudding is a more recent addition.

Molly Malone's yorkie pud dinner.

​Christmas fried chicken burger at Hey Chick, Belfast

This massive chicken burger is topped with stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce and white slaw.

But if you don’t fancy a burger, you could also go for the Christmas fries, which includes chicken, bacon, stuffing, cranberry sauce and gravy. There are vegan versions of both dishes, so this is great for anyone whose niece returned from university with an aversion to meat products.

Hey Chick has a store on Botanic, and stalls at Common Market and the Trademarket.

Christmas platter at Hollie Berrie at The Tearooms, Scarva

This will suit anyone who enjoys a sweet treat every now and then.

It includes Christmas pudding, cinnamon cream, homemade mince pies and more. It also comes with a Bailey’s hot chocolate and is available until Christmas Eve.

Alongside the Christmas platter, Hollie Berrie at The Tearooms are also serving a bap with slow-cooked shredded turkey, red wine gravy, potato rosti, garlic lattice fries and more.

​Christmas sharing box at The Chippy, Antrim

A festive take on the popular munchie box. It features loads of chips, onion rings, cocktail sausages and Christmas tree-shaped nuggets.

The takeaway also offers many other Christmas-themed options like a battered turkey, ham and stuffing burger, battered cocktail sausages and Christmas chips.

The Christmas chips come with turkey, ham, stuffing, cocktail sausages and gravy.

​Festive toastie at The Croft Farm Shop at Erin Grove, Enniskillen

This is packed with free-range turkey, O’Doherty’s gammon, home-made stuffing, home-made cranberry sauce, house mayo and whole mustard. The bread is fresh sourdough.

The Croft Farm Shop at Erin Grove also serves an array of festive favourites like mince pies and bakes in the shape of Christmas trees and other seasonal favourites.

It is located on a working farm, so all the ingredients in your toastie are fresh and local.

Turkey and ham roulade at The Galley, Annalong

This turkey and ham dinner includes all the traditional trimmings — cocktail sausages, mash, Brussels sprouts, homemade stuffing, honey roast vegetables and turkey jus.

But the thing that makes it a belly buster is the price.

One course is £16.95, two is £21.95 and three courses cost £25.95.

As well as festive burgers and loaded fries, you can get Ferrero Roche cheesecake and Terry’s chocolate orange brownies from this hidden gem.

​Christmas special pizza at Pi Guy Pizza, Belfast

For anyone who favours authentic Italian food but with a Christmas twist.

This festive pizza is topped with guanciale (pork cheek, which is used in traditional Italian carbonara), shaved Brussels sprouts, lemon ricotta and cranberry.

This outlet also offers options for vegans and vegetarians.

​Christmas dinner at Time, Cookstown

Time has a new Christmas menu this year — you can choose from the traditional turkey or if you fancy something different, there’s also beef, duck breast or salmon fillet.

All are served with roasties, mashed potato, seasonal vegetables, cocktail sausages, Yorkshire pudding and gravy.

Time also serves festive fries and has some new Christmas cocktails on offer.

These include a chocolate orange espresso martini, as well as a cherry and vanilla old fashioned.

Christmas dinner at Time, Cookstown. Photo credit: Time's Facebook page

Festive humble crumble at Notorious Street Food, Londonderry

The Festive Humble Crumble is made up of spiced apples, crumble and custard, topped off with the customer’s choice of homemade salted caramel or biscoff sauce.

The food truck also has its own take on loaded Christmas fries which includes turkey, pulled ham, smoked bacon, stuffing and red wine gravy.

It sits outside the Northside Shopping Centre and has various opening times that you can check on the food truck’s social media.

​The Grinch box at SD Catering, Belfast

The Grinch box offers roast beef instead of turkey, ham, cocktail sausages, Christmas sandwiches and more.

Shankill-based SD Catering has a host of dishes on its Christmas menu, including Christmas fries and its own take on the filled Yorkshire pudding dinner that is also offered at Molly Malone’s.

SD Catering also sells a three-meat carvery for anyone who can’t choose between roast beef, ham and turkey.