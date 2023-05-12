When Eurovision and World Cocktail Day collide, there’s really no option but to get out the shaker

Everything is uptight

Try to sing a song that goes "Ding, ding-a-dong"

There will be no sorrow

When you sing tomorrow

And you walk along with your ding-dang-dong

Ah, the poetry of Eurovision. The lyrics above come from the most inane – and consequently my favourite – winner of the world’s cheesiest music competition, Ding-a-Dong by Dutch band Teach-In, who romped to victory in 1975.

The Eurovision Song Contest may have come a long way from the days of La, La, La and Boom-Bang-a-Bang (winners in 1968 and 1969 respectively) and dodgy phone connections to the jury in Stockholm, but I’m hoping that amid all the 21st century glitz and glamour surrounding tonight’s final in Liverpool, there’ll still be room somewhere for a joyous slice of overripe cheddar in the style of Teach-In.

For true Eurovision connoisseurs, there’s perhaps no better way to savour all the colourful ballyhoo than with an OTT cocktail in one hand and a bowl of cheesy Wotsits in the other. Coincidentally, today also happens to be World Cocktail Day, commemorating the first publication of the definition of a cocktail as “a stimulating liquor, composed of spirits of any kind” on May 13, 1806, so if the Eurovision final doesn’t justify mixing up an absurdly colourful drink laden with umbrellas and sparklers, then this anniversary certainly does.

Eurovision winners have inspired a few cocktail recipes down through the years, or at least shared their name with some, but sadly Ding-a-Dong isn’t one of them. There is, however, a mix of rye whiskey and Aperol called a Ding Dong (which perhaps owes more to comedy Lothario Leslie Phillips than any Dutch pop sextet) and you can also drink a Ding-a-Ling or even a Rama Lama Ding Dong, but it seems Eurovision’s daftest song never fired the imagination of mixologists.

Surely Dutch ABBA clones Teach-In deserve to have a cocktail in their honour?

ABBA, who were the winners the year before Teach-In, certainly did inspire a cocktail or two. You could mix yourself a Waterloo by mashing up four cubes of watermelon with 20mls of sugar syrup and shaking it with 40mls of gin and 15mls each of lime juice and Campari before pouring into a tall Collins glass and garnishing with a sliver of watermelon.

Or you might try making the ABBA cocktail, which is a simple mix of 100mls of Absolut Citron (Swedish, or course) with 70mls of Sprite and a twist of lime peel.

Abba who won Eurovision with Waterloo

Since the band’s name is formed from the initials of its members, you could always have a go at making your own ABBA cocktail using four ingredients with those initials. Not sure about mixing Absinthe, Benedictine, Bailey’s and Angostura bitters, though.

Like the superstar Swedes, Celine Dion’s singing career took off after Eurovision when she performed Switzerland’s winning entry, Ne Partez Pas Sans Moi, in 1988. You could pay tribute to the warbling wonder tonight with a Celine Fizz, made by shaking two measures of gin, three-quarters of a measure each of St Germain elderflower liqueur and lemon juice and one measure of egg white with ice. Strain into a tall glass and top up with three measures of sparkling water.

Heavy metal fans might pine for a Lordi cola, the practically-impossible-to-find soft drink launched after the Finnish pantomime rockers won in 2006 with their monster masks and horror theatrics. Equally memorable was Austrian drag queen Conchita Wurst, whose Rise Like a Phoenix conquered Eurovision in 2014 and is saluted on the Gastrogays website by the Conchitarita cocktail – two measures of tequila and one measure of Cointreau, shaken with a measure of lime juice pre-mixed with a tablespoon of agave syrup and then strained into a salt- and sugar-dusted margarita glass.

Why not try a Conchitarita as inspired by Austrian winner Conchita Wurst.

But let’s not forget the Irish in all this. Ireland has won more Eurovisions than any other nation, mostly thanks to Johnny Logan, who triumphed in 1980 with What’s Another Year, repeated the feat seven years later, and penned the winning entry for Linda Martin in 1992. If you want to toast Johnny tonight, you can mix up a Logan cocktail by shaking 45mls of vodka with 10mls of lime juice and 35mls of cranberry juice and pouring over ice into a tall glass.

Derry’s Phil Coulter was the co-writer of Sandie Shaw’s 1967 winner, Puppet on a String, and nearly pulled off a second victory with Cliff’s Congratulations the following year. Someone did go to the trouble of inventing a Puppet on a String cocktail but I’m afraid the recipe has vanished even more completely than the song. All I can say is that it consisted of vodka, pears, lemons, pear juice and hazelnut liqueur – the quantities I leave up to you.

Phil's success was swiftly followed by Dana in 1970. The singer shares her name with two unrelated soft drinks companies in Slovenia and Kuwait, but there’s also a Dancing Dana cocktail, consisting of two measures of lemonade to one measure each of Smirnoff Raspberry Twist Vodka and blue curaçao, stirred with ice.

However, if that isn’t enough to get you through tonight’s Eurovision marathon, you could always mix up your own Dana cocktail. It’s pretty easy – just use all kinds of everything.

SWAN’S WAY

COOLE COCKTAILS

Rhubarb Coole

The folks in Cavan who blend whiskey and Belgian white chocolate with cream to make Coole Swan have enlisted the help of Saturday Kitchen’s Andy Clarke and Rewfus Broad, from mixology entrepreneurs Swygge, to create three new recipes for World Cocktail Day using the popular liqueur. If you fancy having a go at making two of them, here’s how.

For Andy’s Rhubarb Coole (right) you’ll need 100mls of Coole Swan, 50mls of rhubarb vodka or rhubarb gin, and 30mls of ginger syrup. Shake the ingredients with a handful of ice cubes and strain into two glasses, sprinkling a pinch of ground ginger over each drink and balancing a curl of rhubarb on the edge of the glasses.

To make Rewfus’ Coole Lemon Frappe, fill your shaker halfway with cubed ice and shake 65mls of Coole Swan with 25mls of Limoncello – Luxardo works best – and eight drops of Foodie Flavours Passionfruit Flavour Drops (available online). Strain the mix into a glass slowly and simultaneously fill the same glass with soda using your free hand – an old-school technique that gets a lovely head on the drink. Garnish with a slice of lemon.