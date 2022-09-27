Where are the top five beer gardens in Belfast?

In the few weeks of warm and sunny weather we’re granted each year, there are few better places to be than sipping on a tipple of your choice in a Belfast beer garden.

But just where are the best ones? Here’s my tuppence-worth:

The National

The National beer garden

The ever-popular Cathedral Quarter pub has one of the busiest beer gardens in the city. Little Wing Pizzeria’s 24-inch pizza slice offering from their hatch offers another excuse to head there on a Friday and Saturday night.

The Dirty Onion

The Dirty Onion.

Another Cathedral Quarter highlight, The Dirty Onion offers two bars, one restaurant and one of the biggest beer gardens in the city.

Lavery’s

Lavery's Beer Garden

The Bradbury Place hotspot has recently refurbished its outdoor area with plenty of room to sit down with friends and enjoy a well deserved drink.

The Bone Yard

The Bone Yard

This Bedford Street pub proudly claims to be Belfast’s biggest outdoor bar. With street food, Pugs pizza, frozen cocktails and much more on offer, what’s not to like?

Cutters Wharf

Cutters Wharf

Based beside the River Lagan on Lockview Road, Cutters Wharf is one of the most beautiful spots in Belfast to get yourself a drink.

