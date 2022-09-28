Where are the top five cafes in Belfast?

Looking a good cup of coffee and some lunch? Here's where to go!

It’s not often you find yourself stuck for a good place to eat in Belfast, with plenty of pubs, cafes and restaurants all across the city.

But if you’re looking a nice spot to grab a coffee and a bite to eat, we’ve narrowed it down to the top five places.

Maggie Mays

A famous haunt of Belfast’s student population, Maggie Mays has three locations across Belfast – Castle Street, Botanic Avenue and the Malone Road.

Their menu serves pretty much everything from boozy milkshakes and sandwiches, to roast and turkey dinners.

Established Coffee

Belfast’s top purveyor of coffee, customers have been frequenting the Insta-perfect café in Cathedral Quarter for years.

If you’re a fan of their coffee blends, you’re in luck because diners at Established can even walk away with a bag of their favourite house blend after a visit.

General Merchants

Known for it’s fine coffee and neighbourhood cafe theme, General Merchants also has a stacked menu filled with favourites.

Another location with multiple venues, fans of General Merchants can pick up their favourite cuisine from the brand in Donegal Place, Stranmillis, Forestside and the Ormeau Road.

Cafe Mauds

A recognisable name, but Cafe Mauds on the Lisburn Road does more than just ice-cream. Customers can pick up a savoury dish while also enjoying their favourite desert accompanied with the brand’s famous ice-cream.

The Dock

If the name didn’t give it away, The Dock is located in Titanic Quarter so visitors can enjoy views of Belfast harbour and the Titanic Museum.

Featuring a quirky interior, The Dock sells local artwork as well bringing the outside indoors, with it’s own makeshift artificial garden.

