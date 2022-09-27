Where are the top five fish and chips shops in Belfast?

Whether it's a fish supper, a sausage supper or a burger and chip, there are plenty of top places for a takeaway in Belfast.

But here’s my effort at narrowing it down to the top five:

John Long’s Fish and Chips

For more than 100 years the people of Belfast have been enjoying a fish and chip from John Long’s. Their light and crispy batter is a must-try.

Henry’s Bar

This Joys Entry bar’s beer battered haddock, with chips and minted mushy peas is guaranteed to satisfy if you fancy a fish and chip in a pub setting.

Fish City

An award-winning fish and chip restaurant in Victoria Square, Fish City offers customers the chance to sit-in or takeaway.

Catch Fish Kitchen Belfast

Located in Wellington Place, Catch has a mouth watering choice of the freshest sustainable seafood.

Simply Fish and Chips Belfast

This St George’s Market offering uses only the finest local ingredients cooked fresh every day to its own recipe for something unique.

