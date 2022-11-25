Which is the best Christmas sandwich? Comparing eight high street offerings

The countdown to December 25 is upon us — and this time every year is when our supermarket and coffee chains nobly attempt to cram Christmas dinner into a portable format — i.e., the sandwich.

With more pressure being exerted on our already dwindling bank balances this festive season, Weekend restaurant reviewer Joris Minne set out to find where readers can get the best bang for their hard-earned bucks.

His taste test guide will help sarnie lovers out there — both meat-eaters and plant-based devotees — to select the best from the shelves and what to leave behind in the chill cabinets.

Caffe Nero Pigs Under Blankets Tostati Melt (pork sausage, beechwood smoked bacon, mascarpone, cheese and cranberry sauce), £4.50

It’s overpowered by the sweetness of the cranberries and it lacks seasoning, but it is generous — although it’s too sweet. I would have bought this one because it looks so appetising, but would I have it again? I would, but only if I had some salt and pepper.

6/10

Greggs Vegan Turkey-Free and Stuffing Baguette (plant-based ‘meat’, sage-and-onion plant-based stuffing, onion gravy and cranberry and port sauce), £3.50

Greggs Vegan Turkey-free and Stuffing baguette

I enjoy Greggs’ vegan sausage rolls and this is very, very good. And the reason it’s good is because the bread is so crusty and structured enough to take what’s inside. It’s unctuous and it’s beautiful. It’s got a lovely texture. It’s also got the same punch as Greggs’ very famous sausage roll and is a nice mix between the sweetness of the cranberry with the stuffing.

8/10

Starbucks Pulled Turkey and Ham Sandwich (also contains cranberry sauce and gluten-free brown bread), £4.70

Starbuck's sandwich

It’s a wee bit sweet and the bread almost tastes like cake but, given that it is gluten-free, it’s a good option for those who follow GF diets. It’s generous in terms of filling, though there’s not much lettuce and, overall, it’s pretty disappointing. The bread’s too crumbly — it’s the wrong type of bread for this sandwich, but, again, it is gluten-free, so that probably explains why the texture is the way it is.

6/10

Tesco Turkey, Stuffing and Cranberry Sub, £2.75

Group of Christmas sandwiches

This is a very generous festive sandwich. It’s a good balance of savoury, from the turkey, and sweetness, from the cranberry sauce. Such is the size of it, it’s almost like a meal and it has lots of flavour. It’s very traditional and it’s nothing innovative, but it’s what you expect this type of sandwich to be. It’s good value for money for the generosity of it and it’s the perfect type of bread. It also looks appetising, with the golden colour of the sub.

9/10

M&S Turkey Feast on Malted Bread (5% of sales go to charity Shelter), £3.75

Marks & Spencer Turkey Feast

It’s a good-sized sandwich and the filling is plentiful, but it doesn’t taste particularly fresh. I’m sure it probably is but, to me, there’s a staleness to this. I wouldn’t go for this again, but it’s good that a percentage of sales of this option go to a great cause.

5/10

M&S Plant Kitchen Turkey Feast, £3.50

I’m afraid the turkey substitute is cloying in this sandwich and there’s an overpowering whiff of garlic, which is unpleasant. However, I’m not vegan, so it may be a favourable option for those who are not meat-eaters.

5/10

Costa Classic Turkey Feast (with sweetcure bacon, stuffing and cranberry sauce), £4.65

Costa xmas sandwich

It’s very nice bread and there’s a nice smokiness from the bacon and, again, we have a generously filled sandwich. The stuffing is what you expect: a great flavour from the sage and onion. However, it features sliced turkey, which means it’s a bit more processed, so that’s disappointing. Decent effort.

7/10

Sainsbury’s Beef and Horseradish Mayonnaise Sandwich (with rocket), £2.95

I like the combination of beef and horseradish — it’s a classic — and the beef in this is good quality and there’s a good flavour from it. The sandwich’s contents also looks like it’s a frisée salad style. As an alternative to turkey, this is a great option.

7/10

