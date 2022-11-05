Why the revival of an old Belfast whiskey might never have happened without the Australian gold rush

Given that his family’s involvement in the drinks trade stretches back through eight generations, it was probably inevitable that Johnny Neill would end up in the business himself. The man behind the recent revival of Samuel Gelston’s Irish Whiskey can count among his ancestors the Greenall and Whitley families, makers of London dry gin since the 1760s, and a remarkable Belfast entrepreneur called Harry Neill, whose entry into the Irish whiskey trade was funded by a gold rush in Australia.