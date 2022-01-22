Why we shouldn’t expect minimum alcohol pricing to bring dramatic changes

Minimum pricing on alcohol was introduced in the Republic earlier this month

Gary Law

Viz comic, that legendary combination of satire, smut and surrealism, once had (or perhaps still has) a cartoon character called 8 Ace. The storyline was basically the same in each strip — Ace would promise his long-suffering wife that he would give up the drink and be a better husband and father, but somehow, by the final frame, he’d find himself with £1.49 in his pocket which was just enough to buy eight cans of cheap Ace lager at the local corner shop.