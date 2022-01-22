Why we shouldn’t expect minimum alcohol pricing to bring dramatic changes

Viz comic, that legendary combination of satire, smut and surrealism, once had (or perhaps still has) a cartoon character called 8 Ace. The storyline was basically the same in each strip — Ace would promise his long-suffering wife that he would give up the drink and be a better husband and father, but somehow, by the final frame, he’d find himself with £1.49 in his pocket which was just enough to buy eight cans of cheap Ace lager at the local corner shop.