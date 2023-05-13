World Buckfast Day: Ralph Hewitt tastes new Buckie rival King William Fortified Wine

Perhaps it’s the nostalgia of my youth but Buckfast always evokes memories of running around my family’s old pub in Lurgan as a child.

Otherwise known as ‘Lurgan champagne’, the tonic wine we love to hate was always connected to the Co Armagh town and with a delivery of 60 cases a week to the bar in the 1990s and early 2000s, its popularity hasn’t waned.

There is even a huge Buckfast mural in the town in tribute to the Benedictine Monks’ famous creation.

To mark World Buckfast Day today, I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to try out its new rival King William Fortified Wine, which has hit the headlines in recent weeks.

Manufactured by Belcondie, the company said sales of the tonic wine have exploded in Northern Ireland after a watchdog upheld a complaint that the packaging played to “sectarian elements”.

Customers are keen to get their hands on an original bottle, which has an alcohol proof of 16.90% ABV in a nod to the Battle of the Boyne.

Before King William Fortified Wine lowers the alcohol proof, we managed to get our hands on an original bottle for that all important taste test and compare it to Buckfast.

I got a bottle for £12.99, while Buckfast set me back £8.99.

Both drinks have a high caffeine content with King William Fortified Wine providing 20mg per 100ml and Buckfast 30mg per 100ml – the equivalent of two shots of espresso.

Journalist Ralph Hewitt samples the ‘King Billy’ wine — © Kevin Scott

“King William Fortified Wine has a strong and bold flavour, just like the man himself,” writes the description on the bottle.

Sitting atop of his white horse, King William is the focus of attention on the bottle’s packaging.

And just like Buckie, it’s the pungent smell that hits you first when you crack open that golden lid.

The brown – almost orange – colour of King William Fortified Wine fails to match the deep red of Buckfast.

With my first guzzle, my tastebuds scream as a wave of liquorice and citrus flavours take over before leaving me with a sense of burning – much like a shot of the red cinnamon flavoured liqueur Aftershock.

But with Buckfast it seems almost smoother as the impact isn’t quite the same as I take the first few gulps.

The sickly-sweet flavour often reminds people of Calpol or cough medicine.

Too much of either and you’ll be battling a three-day hangover, but maybe that’s my body telling me I’m not cut out for this anymore.

Not a bad effort by Belcondie as it takes on the huge challenge of rivalling Buckfast, but nostalgia plays a big part in our lives and King William Fortified Wine will have a long road to travel before it rivals Buckie in that sense.

I used to help restock the shelves in my family’s pub when I was young and we had at least 100 bottles of Buckfast in the off-license fridge, while the stock room was packed to the roof after a delivery.

And I was only seven when I recall seeing a ‘bottle of wine’ for the first time.

Jumping around after Glenavon won the Irish Cup in 1997 in Windsor Park’s old wooden stand, I noticed two men celebrating with a bottle of Buckfast.

I may have celebrated with a bottle myself when the Lurgan Blues lifted the cup again in 2014 and 2016.

King William Fortified Wine is worth a try, Buckfast fans, but enjoy it cold – very cold.

King William v Buckfast: The final scores

King William Fortified Wine

Taste: 3/5

Smell: 4/5

Colour: 2/5

Price: 2/5

Total: 11/20

Buckfast

Taste: 4/5

Smell: 2/5

Colour: 4/5

Price: 4/5

Total: 14/20