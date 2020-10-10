Yugo East: A restaurant you go back to again and again
Yugo East, 306 Upper Newtownards Road, Belfast. Tel: 028 9065 5539 A new star has arisen in the east with an inspiring menu, great service and an environment which makes you want to spend a long time there
Joris Minne
The mood in our house is gloomy. At the time of writing there are strong hints from various news media and political commentators that we are heading towards a "circuit breaker" lockdown which could start next week and last until mid-November.