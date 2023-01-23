Four smart home devices that can help you save money

Smart home devices can make it easier to be kind to the environment and your pocket

From turning off unnecessary lights to lowering the temperature on your thermostat, there are ample ways to reduce energy usage. However, many tech savvy homeowners are turning to technological ways to manage usage and expense, opting for smart devices that allow them to stay cosy and cost effective in equal measure.

Smart-home devices can be implemented using your smartphone, letting you control them remotely, put them on a timer, connect them to a smart speaker, or even set them up to perform actions on their own. By giving you more control over the things in your home that use energy, Smart-home devices can be an integral part of your energy-saving plan. The below are available from Currys and other electrical outlets.

PHILIPS HUE Smart Plug with Bluetooth (£29.99)

Plug in any non-smart lamp for instant control with the Philips Hue Bluetooth app on your phone. It works with Alexa and Google Assistant too. Add the Philips Hue Bridge (sold separately) to unlock extra functions like Apple HomeKit and away from home control. It can support up to 50 lights, so you'll be able to control the lighting throughout your home.

DUUX Threesixty 2 DXCH08UK Portable Smart Heater (£99.99)

DUUX Threesixty 2 DXCH08UK Portable Smart Heater

Control the heater from the comfort of your sofa by using the Duux app - turn up the temperature from your smartphone. The safety function protects the heater from overheating or being switched on accidently, making it safer to use.

TADO V3+ Smart Radiator Thermostat Add-on (£69.99)

TADO V3+ Smart Radiator Thermostat Add-on

This gadget allows you to control each radiator individually, ensuring each room is a comfortable temperature. tado° works with smart home voice assistants, including Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri for controlling your heating without your phone. This is ideal for communal homes without control over your boiler.

WIZ CONNECTED Smart Plug (£14.99, was £17.99)

WIZ CONNECTED Smart Plug

Plug this device in your wall socket, connect it to your WiFi router using your smartphone or tablet and control whatever you plug in it from wherever you are. This socket connects to your router independently and does not require any hub or additional hardware. You only need to plug it in and download the Wiz app to pair your phone with the socket for easy and intuitive controls. As long as your router is turned on, you can control this socket from wherever you are using your smartphone.