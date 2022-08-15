‘GB News’ Twelfth coverage gave people permission to say it’s alright to like watching bands’: Historian Dr Gavin Hughes on unionism’s image problem
Historian Dr Gavin Hughes gave UK viewers his insight into Orangeism during the coverage. He tells Gail Walker unionism needs to do more to tackle its image problem
Gail Walker
TV historian Dr Gavin Hughes, a frequent media commentator on the Twelfth, starts many sentences with the words “funnily enough” — and the anecdote that follows is usually self-deprecating, wry or just rather humorous