10 things we need to understand about chakras

Holistic health practitioner Rebecca Reid on how we can get more in-tune with our bodies

You are so much more than what you can see. You are more than the body you look at in the mirror, the food you consume to fuel yourself, the movement you use for exercise. You are all these things and so much more. That is the beauty of the human body. Did you know that the vibrational energy around your body sits 3.5 feet wide, 360 degrees around you. Really. It greets people before you do. It’s what gives you that ‘I don’t like this place’ feeling, or the ‘I feel comfortable around them’ one too. Energy is big, bold and there, whether you can see it or not. That is the beauty of it and it is within this energy that the chakras lie.

1.Your chakras are largely interlinked. People often think of their chakras are very separate entities. As much as this is true, when you begin working on one chakra, it will often help unfold the others.

2.Your chakra energy flows like a waterfall, if you put boulders in a waterfall, what happens? The water crashes, left, right, all over the place. That is what a blocked chakra is like in the body. Your energy struggles to go where it is needed for creating calm, healing, regeneration.

3.The third eye chakra is not all the spirit seeking, ghost seeing myths you see on TikTok, this chakra is largely affected by overwhelming pressure. When you feel like you are not quite coping, there is too much to do, too little time. You are floundering and it is all on you. That sits in your third eye. If you have been feeling like that for some time, you may find you get headaches, brain fog, eye problems. This is dis-ease setting in due to energy blockages.

4.You have an inner sunshine. That is what I like to call your solar plexus. It sits just above your belly button and this is where you relationship with self lies. Your level of self-esteem, self-worth and self-care all sit in here. You may find that if these are low and you have a blocked solar plexus that you have stomach issues, IBS, bowel fluctuations.

5.Your solar plexus can be in a state of inertia. What does that mean? It means that you feel stuck. That life is good, you enjoy your job, you like your weekends, you love seeing family and going for brunch but it is still very samey. Nothing is making you feel alive, connected to the world around you and lighting your inner fire. This is a state of inertia. You may need to make time to take up that hobby you keep postponing, climb the mountain you always talk about or write that book that’s lingering in the back of your mind. Step up and be ignited.

Rebecca Reid

6.Chakras become blocked when you leave emotional baggage unattended or have deep set personality traits that are not for your greater good. It is like having a dark cupboard in your mind where you store the things you don’t want to look at. Feelings that are uncomfortable arise and you put them in there, out of sight, out of mind. The thing is, although you aren’t consciously aware of them, your body is. For chakras to be healthy and open, we must get comfortable with this cupboard.

7.You may be aware of some of your personality traits, others, not so much. But what if I told you that the hoarse voice you keep getting is because your personality trait is to hold back your opinions and views. You are fearful of using your voice and your body doesn’t like it. It wants to be heard. Therefore, for the chakra to be open and your voice to return to normal you must begin to speak up. This can be with small things, like complaining when you don’t like a coffee you are served, all the way up to big things like telling your mother to stop putting you down. Using your voice is so important.

8.And what if I told you that in holding back, you are lowering your sense of self-worth and self-esteem which in turn is blocking your solar plexus, perhaps exaggerating those IBS symptoms or giving you indigestion. To use your voice you must have a level of self-belief and self-confidence, so in beginning to speak up, you not only help your throat chakra but your opinion and belief of self will grow which will in turn open your solar plexus.

9.Back to the cupboard you have, storing all the pain and grief that you would rather not look at. You know it is there because things still trigger the grief to show up, to make you sad or teary. When that cupboard becomes overbearing, it blocks our heart chakra. This can lead to a dry cough, chest palpitations or lung problems. In order to free the mind and body, you must do a little hard work; open the door and sit quietly with whatever falls out. This takes dedication and time but the freedom that follows is incredible and often life changing.

10.Your chakra energy is a part of you whether you choose to acknowledge it or not but the joy of connection to both yourself and others comes from beginning this journey.

For more information, see calendly.com/rebeccareidwellness. Follow Rebecca on Instagram @rebeccareidwellness or on Facebook @freshfoodliving