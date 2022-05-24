A home from home: NI Hospice’s support to families sees it receive freedom of borough honour

Comfort, support, respect…and now the outstanding work of Northern Ireland Hospice is being recognised courtesy of Freedom of the Borough honour

Lifeline: James McKinney in the pool at Horizon House with his parents Stuart and Marisa McKinney and brother Arthur (right)

Hospice. It can be a difficult word to come to terms with, especially when children are involved.

But there is a lot of living going on behind those doors.

Even families who use its services will attest that, far from being the sad place they’d envisioned, it’s actually a vital lifeline for them, as well as a source of significant comfort.

In recognition of this, Antrim and Newtownabbey Council has bestowed the Freedom of the Borough award on Northern Ireland Hospice.

The local charity, which has now been operating for over 40 years, provides specialist palliative care to improve the quality of life for patients and their families facing life-limiting and life-threatening illnesses.

Every year NI Hospice deals with over 4,000 cases — babies, children and adults — in its two specialist units in Newtownabbey and north Belfast and in homes across Northern Ireland.

Tonight staff will be honoured at a ceremony in Newtownabbey’s Theatre at the Mill — following in the footsteps of other Freedom of the Borough recipients Jonny Rea, AP McCoy and Willie John McBride.

Little Theo Walker with dad Brett Walker and mum Edel Casey

The very first Hospice nurse began working in the local community in 1983.

Two years later saw the opening of Somerton House, the Hospice’s adult In-Patient Unit, just off Belfast’s Antrim Road.

It was another 16 years before the only Children’s Hospice In-Patient Unit opened its doors in 2001; and, in the 21 years since, it has been delivering specialist care.

Stuart and Marisa McKinney’s five-year-old son James has been receiving care in Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice for most of his life.

The Belfast couple, who also have a son Arthur (3), described the facility on Glengormley’s O’Neill Road as a “home from home”.

“I don’t know where we’d be without it,” said Stuart (34), a fitter.

A hospice nurse makes one of the children laugh. Credit: Simon Graham

“The Hospice offers James supported short breaks for two or three days every three months.

“He loves it because he can have fun and do things he wouldn’t be able to do anywhere else while they can provide the specialist care he needs for his condition. The staff have become our extended family. They are fantastic.”

When little James was born, he suffered what is known as an Hypoxic Ischemic Encephalopathy (HIE) event [where the brain is starved of oxygen and blood flow] and had to be resuscitated, taking his first breath after seven minutes.

After a month in Neonatal ICU being carefully observed and undergoing “all sorts of brain activity and respiratory tests”, James was allowed to go home, to the delight of Stuart and 32-year-old Marisa, a carer and former nurse.

Part of the care package organised by the Belfast Trust means James has a community nursing team assigned to him; it was one of his nurses who told the family about the Children’s Hospice.

“The nurse had been involved with Hospice and had also cared for other children whose families had seen the great impact that Horizon House had on their lives,” Stuart said.

Although James is unable to communicate verbally, he has “his own ways of telling you when he is happy — and when he isn’t”, according to his dad.

“He’s always laughing and has an infectious smile that makes everyone else around him smile instantly,” said Stuart.

“James likes touching and feeling things, messy play is one of his favourite things to do when he’s at school or in Hospice.

“He also loves making hand and footprints using paint. Something he always does when he visits Hospice and usually making cards for his grannies for the nearest occasion.”

Stuart added: “James loves watching TV with his brother Arthur and he loves all the kids’ shows like Paw Patrol and The Cuddlies.

“Unbelievably, his favourite show is The Chase which always grabs his attention when the theme tune plays!”

Stuart said Children’s Hospice has been a wonderful addition to their lives.

“Having other people who can tend to James’ complex needs is a massive part of helping us and his younger brother to do things we would not be able to do otherwise,” he said.

“With James needing 24-hour assistance, Hospice gives us somewhere to unwind and take a break from what has been a sometimes difficult five years since his birth.

“Before James was born, we had heard of Hospice but didn’t know much about it. Now that we’re part of it, we tell as many people as we can about the incredible work it does — it’s the least we can do!”

In 2020, Horizon House [also known as Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice], which is the only Hospice for children in Northern Ireland, supported 341 families with a child with complex medical needs.

With his blond hair and blue eyes, Theo Walker is a beautiful four-year-old boy.

According to dad Brett Walker (38), an administrator, and mum Edel Casey (38), he’s also curious, affectionate and a force to be reckoned with.

But the south Belfast couple have lots more to deal with when it comes to Theo compared to other boys his age.

That’s because their only child has a rare genetic condition that hasn’t yet been fully diagnosed; in fact it’s so rare, the only other similar case is in Arizona in the United States.

“The Children’s Hospice has been supporting and caring for Theo since he was 18 months old,” Edel said.

“It’s our lifeline. Theo has actually just stayed at Hospice, which he loved.

“When, like Theo, your child has very complex needs, everything in his world is limited.

“But Hospice, with its pool and multi-sensory rooms, offers a quality of life. It also provides us with practical and emotional support.”

Edel and Brett initially became worried when Theo, who is non-verbal, wasn’t meeting the normal milestones for his development at around four months old.

Since then they’ve had to helplessly watch as his condition worsened, with new symptoms, including a rare epilepsy disorder appearing all the time.

“Theo’s condition means that he regresses as he grows,” said Edel.

“We’ve watched him lose the abilities that he has learned.

“Just nine months ago, we could put him in the car to visit his nana; now he needs an oxygen tank, a stats monitor and so much other equipment, we’ve actually had to buy a van to hold it all.”

She added: “Our families don’t live near us; we can often feel a bit isolated and sometimes it feels like Theo’s good days are becoming further and further apart.”

Edel told how her affectionate little boy has learned to talk without saying anything.

“He loves to touch our faces or hair, even though he can’t speak, he talks to us with more than words,” she said.

“The nurses at Hospice also see that, when many people don’t. They know how to communicate with him, and they spoil him rotten too!”

Edel said Theo relishes time spent in Horizon House.

“He loves going there —we can see it in his sparkling eyes,” she said. “When we first started going to Hospice, I couldn’t imagine leaving him with anyone else, but they look after him so well and he loves it so much. It’s like family — I trust them that much.”

Over 90% of NI Hospice care is provided across Northern Ireland, in people’s homes by nine Community Teams. Last year Hospice cared for 3,200 people in their own homes.

There are also around 1,000 volunteers helping NI Hospice to deliver its services.

Across Northern Ireland, there are 24 Hospice shops, packed with quality pre-loved goods donated by the public.

Each store stocks a range of second-hand items, including fashion favourites, jewellery, homeware accessories, a wide selection of books, children’s toys and more.

All proceeds raised through public donations and in the shops go directly to NI Hospice, enabling the organisation to continue to care for local babies, children and adults living with life-limiting or life-threatening illnesses.

Debbie Burns, Director of Care at NI Hospice, described it as a very special entity.

“NI Hospice is a unique organisation because of the care we can provide,” said Debbie.

“We wrap our care not only around babies, children and adults but their entire family, supporting them when they need us the most.

“Every patient is different with different requirements, our multidisciplinary teams tailor every aspect of our care around their physical, psychological, social and spiritual needs.”

Debbie also paid tribute to her fellow professionals, many of whose substantive work is with patients who have an eventually fatal condition.

She added: “With specialist palliative care, we manage the most complex health conditions and our expert palliative care team work closely with GPs, district nurses and healthcare professionals to provide the right health care plan for every patient.”

Councillor Billy Webb, Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, hailed the “tremendous support” the Northern Ireland Hospice offers patients and families during some of the most challenging times of their lives.

“The holistic approach to care wraps around the whole family and anyone who is affected,” he said.

“It is that support that makes the work of the Hospice unique.”

But Mr Webb pointed out that none of the care offered so selflessly under the auspices of the organisation, would be possible without the teams who deliver their services.

“As a society, we are all indebted to the health and social care professionals, both Hospice and community based, as well as the support staff, the retail team, supporters, ambassadors and the hundreds of volunteers who give so generously of their time,” he said.

“Thanks to their collective effort, the Northern Ireland Hospice makes a real difference to people across the region.

“They are our everyday heroes.”