A period isn’t a full stop: Why we need to speak about menstrual cycles

Infradian rhythms can help you to understand the flow of your monthly bodily cycles, writes Caitríona Mc Bride

The menstrual cycle begins for women at a young age and can continue for three to four decades. Yet, for something most women experience once a month for so many years, it is extraordinary that it is rarely spoken about other than in bathrooms, between women or used to shame or embarrass when women show anger, tears or “irrationality” in certain situations.