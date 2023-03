Arlene Harris speaks with two experts about the myths surrounding weight loss

As many diets begin in earnest at the start of a new year, we asked some experts for some solid advice on losing weight

It’s a sad fact of life, but in this part of the world, most of us would like to lose a few pounds. But while we all know what to do – eat less and move more – there is a big industry devoted to our body insecurities with endless adverts promising quick and easy solutions to achieving the ‘perfect’ figure.