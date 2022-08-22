A widower’s diary: After my wife died, I had a compulsive urge to throw out all her stuff

In January, father of four Steve Dempsey lost his wife to cancer. In his new weekly column, he writes about life after saying goodbye

After my wife died, I had a compulsive urge to throw out all her stuff. I gave her nice clothes to people who would treasure them — or at least wear them. I binned her lockdown wardrobe of cheap hoodies and baggy tracksuit bottoms she didn’t even have the chance to wear out.