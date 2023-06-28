Accepting Tourette’s is the key to coping with it, says NI vlogger living with disorder

Lewis Nickell uses social media to document his experience living with Tourette’s syndrome and has amassed a large following

A 24-year-old man from Northern Ireland living with Tourette’s syndrome has spoken of the importance of “accepting” the diagnosis to be able to cope with it.

It comes after musician Lewis Capaldi announced he will be taking a break from touring “for the foreseeable future,” saying he is “still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s”.

The Scottish star (26) said his performance at Glastonbury Festival at the weekend made it “obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come”.

Tourette’s syndrome is described by the NHS as a condition that causes those who have it to “make involuntary sounds and movements, called tics”.

The condition can start to show signs during childhood, but, in some cases, may subside completely. There are no cures; however, treatment is available.

Bangor man Lewis Nickell was diagnosed with a severe tic disorder when he was 16.

One year later, he was diagnosed with Tourette’s syndrome.

He said: “My life at the time was a very busy life. I was training in kick-boxing and jujitsu and competing as well.

“I was working in the gym too. I was going straight from school to the gym all the time, so I had a very busy lifestyle.

“One day I woke up with more energy than any person could have. It was like I had been injected with something in my sleep.

“It just made my body twitch out in ways. It was all in my shoulder to start with and then it turned into a full-blown spasm.”

Nickell explained that his experience with Tourette’s syndrome can include involuntary words, including swearing.

“It causes me to twitch and it causes me to swear. But I don’t mean any of it when it happens. It’s kind of like it’s coming out by accident.”

“I try to live life as good as I can — like a healthy routine. I like to keep myself busy. Whenever I’m busy, I don’t think about Tourette’s being a part of my life: it’s just a twitch, the same way anybody would have twitches.”

When asked how he coped with his diagnosis, Nickell said that people with Tourette’s syndrome have to accept it: “If you can’t, there’s never any coping with it.”

In an attempt to bring more light to his diagnosis, Nickell set up a YouTube channel called Lewis Qball, which has more than 300,000 subscribers.

Several of his videos show what everyday life is like living with Tourette’s syndrome.

His video ‘Tourette’s On A Plane!’ has more than 1.5m million views, while his Instagram account has almost 40,000 followers.

“I’m now able to leave the house. When I was putting up the first videos, people were recognising me — and it was no stress leaving the house because people understood.

“People from all over the world were texting me saying that [the videos] helped them and it kind of blew my mind, because I wasn’t ever expecting that. I wasn’t doing it for that.

“Whenever people were showing me that they were changing their lives around, how I changed mine, it spurred me on to keep creating and I decided that I wouldn’t stop, because I was helping people.”

​Follow Lewis Nickell through his YouTube channel, or on his Twitter/Instagram accounts @lewisqball