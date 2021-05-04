Anouska Black: 'The people in power must recognise that it's not just a women's issue'

Anouska Black is happy that endometriosis is finally in the spotlight, with discussions on TV's Loose Women and a heartbreaking EastEnders storyline, writes Linda Stewart

The only drawback to this heightened awareness of the chronic condition, which can cause debilitating symptoms including pelvic pain, bowel and bladder problems and infertility, is the impact on waiting lists, Anouska Black admits ruefully. Endometriosis is caused when tissue similar to the womb lining starts to grow in other parts of the body such as ovaries and fallopian tubes.