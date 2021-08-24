Armagh footballer and NI netball star Caroline O’Hanlon discusses launch of inspiring book about accomplished sportswomen

‘Being part of a team teaches you a lot… it is so much bigger than just playing a game’

The world was gripped with Olympic fever for several weeks and after a brief hiatus, the Paralympics are now underway. Anyone with even half an eye on the games will know that women play an equally important role to their male counterparts across all disciplines — proving that the old-fashioned notion that competitive sport is an uneven playing field as far as gender is concerned, is a thing of the past.