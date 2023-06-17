As flexible as possible: Meet five NI devotees of yoga
From rolling your yoga mat out on your living room floor, to joining a hot yoga class or attending one of the many yoga retreats on offer, this ancient, spiritual practice originating from India has never been more accessible. Julie Diamond speaks to five lovers of the spiritual practice
Julie Diamond
With various types of yoga to choose from — including Hatha, Ashtanga and Bikram, to name a few — it may seem overwhelming knowing where to start, never mind the addition of heat or a rope or hammock in some studios.