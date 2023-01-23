Ask Allison: My husband agreed to support my breastfeeding – now he is conspiring with his mother to get me to stop. Help!

Allison Keating answers your queries about life & relationships

Question: I have a three-month old baby and have been struggling a bit with breastfeeding. I am so determined to do it as I want to give my baby the best start. My husband was fully on board with my decision and for the first few weeks was fully behind me, doing everything to make sure I had everything I need. However, he has recently started suggesting that it is time to move on to bottles and that we need to start living for ourselves again.