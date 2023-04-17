Ask Allison: My husband’s snoring will end our marriage – he refuses to do anything about it

Allison Keating answers your queries about life & relationships

Question: My husband has sleep apnea and his snoring keeps me awake all night. I literally never sleep for more than a couple of hours at a time. I lie awake getting angrier and angrier, and it has reached a point where I feel so trapped that if I could afford to, I would leave him even though we have two kids. There is no spare room for me to go to and we don’t have a couch that would accommodate sleep, as I have back issues from lifting heavy babies and toddlers.