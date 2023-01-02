Ask the doctor: I’m so burnt out that I’m dreading going back to work. How can I ease my anxiety?

Question: The thought of going back to work after the new year is overwhelming me. I have been so busy this year that I didn’t realise how tired I was until I stopped. I can’t sleep, I have no motivation, I don’t want to go anywhere or do anything and I get palpitations when I think about resuming normal life again. Is this burnout? What am I going to do?

Dr Grant replies: I’m sure plenty of people are feeling this way. The more you think about doing something you don’t particularly want to do, the more fear builds up. When you get on with it and start the process, it’s typically not as bad as you thought it was going to be. The more prepared you are, both mentally and physically, the better.

Anxiety is linked to the “fight or flight” response, causing a burst of adrenaline and nerve impulses to help you get out of a stressful situation. Anxiety becomes abnormal if it is out of proportion to the stressful situation, persists when the stressful situation is gone, or appears for no apparent reason. In your case, the anxiety is interfering with your ability to perform normal day-to-day activities, but not for long enough to warrant a diagnosis.

Anxiety disorders include generalised anxiety disorder (GAD), panic attacks/panic disorder, social anxiety disorder, acute stress reaction, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), specific phobias and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). In GAD, people feel worried and nervous most of the time. Often you do not even know why you are anxious. Other features suggestive of GAD include feeling restless/on edge/irritable, having difficulty concentrating and experiencing poor sleep.​

Ideally, a few simple things should be ruled out with your GP before returning to work. A routine set of blood tests and a trace of your heart (ECG) will help rule out a thyroid disorder, a heart condition causing palpitations or lower than normal blood glucose (sugar levels).

Other factors to consider include a side effect of prescribed (or illicit) drugs or too much alcohol or caffeine (over 400mg daily). Ensure you are getting good quality sleep. For an adult in mid-life, you should aim for 8 hours in bed in order to achieve 7 hours of good quality sleep. Eat well and ensure you exercise daily — even a 30-40 minute walk is sufficient. Ensure you are eating plenty of high-fibre food and low amounts of processed and high-fat foods. Get the basics right and everything else will fall into place naturally.​

A vast array of self-help books, podcasts and online courses are available. Finding a local counselling service and engaging with a cognitive behavioural therapist (CBT) will also help. Learn to relax with yoga, meditation or mindfulness.​

There is ongoing clinical research into vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) and its link to mental health. The vagus nerve is the longest in the autonomic nervous system of the human body and plays a huge part in the “fight or flight” response, among many other things. It originates in the brain and travels down to the diaphragm muscle involved in breathing. This is why yoga or breathing techniques can help calm people down. Cold water swimming or showers are also proven to stimulate vagal activity.

The overall clinical significance of this in relation to mental and overall cardiovascular health is under investigation. Data is emerging to suggest cold water exposure (think plunge pool or the sea) provides similar benefits to sitting in a sauna.​

Dr Jennifer Grant is a GP with Beacon HealthCheck