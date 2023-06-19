‘At 12, my daughter with ME is teaching her brother with Long Covid how to manage symptoms – it’s sad seeing them share strategies’
Dublin woman Sarah O’Connell was diagnosed with myalgic encephalomyelitis, as was her mother before her. Her 12-year-old daughter Hayley was recently diagnosed and her son Jake is being treated for long-Covid. She shares her story
Filomena Kaguako
“I often had the thought, ‘Gosh, if I had known that myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME) may have a genetic component, would I have chosen to have children?’” These are the profound words of Sarah O’Connell, a mother-of-two who had a tumultuous experience pursuing an ME diagnosis for her 12-year-old daughter Hayley and a paediatric acute-onset neuropsychiatric syndrome (Pans) diagnosis for 8-year-old Jake.