‘At 12, my daughter with ME is teaching her brother with Long Covid how to manage symptoms – it’s sad seeing them share strategies’

Dublin woman Sarah O’Connell was diagnosed with myalgic encephalomyelitis, as was her mother before her. Her 12-year-old daughter Hayley was recently diagnosed and her son Jake is being treated for long-Covid. She shares her story

Sarah O’Connell and her daughter Hayley, who both have ME. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Filomena Kaguako Today at 17:20