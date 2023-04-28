Belfast has lowest percentage of city dwellers regularly walking for 20 minutes

Research found that more than half of people from Belfast wish they had a walking partner to beat feelings of loneliness — © Getty Images/iStockphoto

A UK-based charity is encouraging Belfast people to take a 20-minute dander every day in May after a survey put the city at the bottom of the walking table.

Living Streets is launching its National Walking Month Campaign to #Try20, by walking 20 minutes each day.

The charity is particularly hopeful people in Northern Ireland will engage with the campaign after its research found that only 20% of people living in Belfast walk for 20 minutes or more a day.

Out of all the cities Living Streets surveyed, Belfast had the lowest percentage of people walking for at least 20 minutes.

The research also found that more than half (52%) of people from Belfast wish they had a walking partner to beat feelings of loneliness.

In light of this Living Streets is urging people to invite others to #Try20 — by walking 20 minutes with them this National Walking Month, to help tackle feelings of loneliness and support the nation’s general health and wellbeing.

Bert Rima, Chairperson of the Ulster Federation of Rambling Clubs, hopes that many people in Belfast will take part in the new campaign.

“Walking is a brilliant thing for everyone,” he said.

“It can definitely improve your mental health and well being. I think that is something we really saw with the pandemic, the impact that walking can have on your overall wellbeing.

“We are even seeing doctors prescribe walking instead of medicines so they obviously see it as something that is very beneficial.”

Walking is an easy and accessible way to improve physical and mental health, and a 20-minute walk can reduce the risk of preventable health conditions including certain cancers, depression, heart disease and Type 2 diabetes.

“Walking definitely helps improve your physical health, it helps keep you active and 20 minutes is a great way to start,” Bert said.

The Ulster Federation of Rambling Clubs organises many walks for different abilities.

“There a different grades of walks so you can find a walk that is appropriate for you and suits your ability. We have people doing small solo walks, then we have groups doing long six-hour walks along the Mournes, it really depends on the person,” Bert said. Although he is disappointed Street Living’s research shows Belfast as a city with such low levels of walking, he is not surprised.

“I feel like in Belfast, people are tied to their cars. The public transport in Belfast is not good so people need to rely on their cars. In other cities people can use trams or buses and then walk a bit but in Belfast you can’t,” he said.

However, Bert does believe it is possible for people living in Belfast to walk more.

“There are lots of lovely walking routes not far from the city, so there are nice opportunities for people to have long walks if they just travel outside of the centre,” he said.

If you are interested in taking part in National Walking Month, Bert’s advice is to push yourself.

“The best part of walking is the feeling of achievement afterwards, so even if it’s windy or rainy just give it a go,” he said.