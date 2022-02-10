Belfast man Conor Loughlin: ‘I was bullied for being overweight... now I will do anything I can to help others’
Belfast man Conor Loughlin endured dreadful taunting in school due to his weight. He tells of the impact this had on him, how he got on the path to a healthier lifestyle and why he wants to use his story to inspire and support others
Arlene Harris
Achieving your target weight isn’t always easy, but having been overweight for most of his life, Belfast man Conor Loughlin has shown that a strong will, coupled with exercise and a reduced calorie intake, can bring amazing results.