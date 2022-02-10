Belfast man Conor Loughlin: ‘I was bullied for being overweight... now I will do anything I can to help others’

Belfast man Conor Loughlin endured dreadful taunting in school due to his weight. He tells of the impact this had on him, how he got on the path to a healthier lifestyle and why he wants to use his story to inspire and support others

Dedication: Conor Loughlin has lost nine stone and is keen to lose even more. Credit: Darren Kidd/Preseye

Arlene Harris Thu 10 Feb 2022 at 10:00