Belfast man warns against dangerous e-scooters after breaking hip in fall

A west Belfast man suffered a broken hip while on holiday in Portugal after falling from an electric scooter.

Three months after he fell, while in Lisbon for a friend’s birthday, 30-year-old Donnchadh Fitzsimons is still walking with a crutch or a cane, and has been told he will likely need a hip replacement in the next 15 to 20 years.

The slow recovery hasn’t allowed Donnchadh, from Clonard, to resume his roles as a special needs assistant at an Irish language school, a pizza chef, and hip-hop performer.

And on top of the physical injuries, there are mental health struggles of not being able to work, plus seeing young people using 'e-scooters' fills him full of dread.

“I hope parents think twice, or at the very least buy a helmet. Every time I see kids flying about on them I think about what happened.”

Donnchadh says the process of hiring and working out how to use e scooters in Portugal on an app was very easy.

The group went to a nightclub, where they had drinks, and later used the scooters on sport mode, hitting speeds of around 20mph.

“It started raining a wee bit. I went to go up on a kerb, which was tiled, and felt the scooter moving to the left and me going down the other way with it because it was so heavy.

“It was scary. I was trying to keep my head up as I hit the ground and started bouncing. I knew straight away I had hurt my leg badly. I only had a wee scratch on my elbow and all the pressure had gone on my hip.”

Donnchadh Fitzsimons' xray

In the aftermath of the fall friends didn’t realise he was so seriously injured.

“My mate thought I was milking it because my foot was moving fine. I said to them to lift me up and I tried to put pressure on my leg. The only way I can describe the sound I made is like the sound you hear when you stand on a dog’s tail. They put me back down and we waited for an ambulance. At the hospital they told me I had broken my hip, my femur, and that I needed surgery.”

Video of e-bike scooter speeding along motorway goes viral

Surgery took place three days later. Donnchadh’s cousin, and his mother, a former nurse, arrived in Lisbon to help bring him home.

“The hospital got me up on crutches as soon as they could. It was absolute agony. So much pain. It was so sore and because I didn’t speak the language I was having to use my phone to translate everything.

“I was in hospital for another few days, and then we got ready to fly back to Ireland. I have an Irish passport so I didn't have any medical bills to pay.”

The airports assisted Donnchadh through security in a wheelchair and on and off the aeroplanes. Then the journey from Dublin to Belfast involved him lying down in the back of a car as comfortably as he could.

“It was good just to get home,’ he said.

Doctors said it will be many months before he is recovered.

“Pain relief for weeks just made the pain bearable. Now it is more just discomfort. I would limp without a crutch. I am moving faster now and hope for good news every time I go to the hospital.

“I shouldn’t have got on it with drink in me, but it was one of those things. It was an accident that happened and I just have to get on with it.

“I never dreamed that I would break my hip. That is crazy. But I stopped smoking to help me heal, which is the silver lining in all this.”

Donnchadh uses his late grandfather’s cane when he is out socially with friends because it’s a bit more stylish than a health service crutch.

“I have had so much support from everyone, from my partner and my family.

“When I first got home I was just lying in bed. I couldn’t even put on my own socks.

“Sitting around and being stuck in the house, and having nothing to do is not good for you.

“Not being able to work is hard, I can’t go to the gym, finances are lower, and I am not using my Irish as much because I am not working every day.”

Donnchadh performing at Lavery's

Donnchadh went to school with Naoise Ó Cairealláin, aka award-winning rapper Moglaí Bap from Irish language hip hip trio Kneecap, and supported them at their Telegraph Building concert.

He says writing lyrics in English and Irish, and staying connected to the local music scene, has been helpful while he recuperates.

“I got up at a jam session in Lavery’s recently with the Groove Collective, and I have been to the studio, and writing every day. It’s class seeing Kneecap, boys from west Belfast, do so well with gigs, and their new movie coming soon too.”

One of Donnchadh’s friends also came off an e scooter but thankfully didn’t suffer injuries.

“He was joking with me that he’s made of sterner stuff!

“I am not the first person to come off one and I won’t be the last. If I had hit my head I think I would be dead. You need to wear a helmet if you are on one of them.

"If someone reads this and thinks twice about it I will be happy. I just hope my story makes people think about it.”

Donnchadh had never been on an e-scooter before March and says he will never be on one again.

“Definitely not."

Donnchadh Fitzsimons

Police outlined what the policing position is regarding e-scooters in Northern Ireland.

A PSNI statement said: “Currently, it is illegal to use electric scooters on public roads and in public spaces in Northern Ireland.

“Electric scooters are not defined within law nor are they approved for on-road use.

“Anyone found using an electric scooter anywhere other than on private property, with the permission of the landowner, should expect to receive a formal warning as a minimum course of action, and given the opportunity to walk their scooter home with advice to its further use.

“Repeat offenders may have their e-scooter seized as an uninsured vehicle and may be issued with fixed penalty notices or reported to the Public Prosecution Service.”