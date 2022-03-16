Belfast principal fears for pupils if Holiday Hunger scheme ends

Payments to families in receipt of free school meals through the Holiday Hunger scheme are under threat by a budget crisis in the Department of Education

A primary school principal has said he fears for the wellbeing of children if a lack of funding means the end of a Stormont scheme to provide free school meals over holiday periods.

The Department of Education told Stormont’s Education Committee on Tuesday that the Holiday Hunger scheme, which has been running since Christmas 2020, may not be able to continue after Easter, following the collapse of the NI Executive, which has led to concerns over the future of the draft budget proposed by Finance Minister Conor Murphy.

The uncertainty over future funding in education means the Minister will need to make’ difficult decisions’, according to the department finance director Gary Fair.

He told MLAs the department has been ‘left in limbo’ over finance, with the school holiday food grant — available to pupils who qualify for free school meals — one of the schemes under treat.

Sean McNamee, principal of St Paul’s Primary School in Beachmount, west Belfast, said 77% of his pupils qualify for free school meals, said he was concerned about the question mark over free school meals.

“Whenever I look at the level of poverty there is within the area where my school is situated, it is now impacting low and middle income families as well as those who are unemployed,” he told BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme.

He said school dinners are often the only hot meal of the day for some of his pupils.

“For children to be hungry during the summer holidays when that is an entirely avoidable situation is not really good enough as far as I am concerned.

“We do often see, after periods of school closure during holidays, children coming back emaciated because they have not had that range of food.

“Anything that we can do to help feed the child, in order to allow them to concentrate on the day ahead, so they can reach their full potential is very important.”

Mr Fair told MLAs that the draft budget had left the department facing “difficult decisions” as it had “inescapable pressures” of £409m.

The draft budget would have extended the school holiday food grant, which has already helped around 100,000 children, until 2025 at a cost of £22m a year.

While the scheme is likely to continue over Easter, Mr Fair added that in the current financial circumstances there was “no guarantee beyond that”.

“Given it was an executive commitment, and the executive was supportive of that initiative, we’d be hopeful that would be the case moving forward as well but we don’t have that certainty that was within the draft budget position,” he said.

“While we anticipate that a new executive will probably still be supportive of that, obviously it depends on the raft of decisions that have to be made and how the money coming to the Northern Ireland block will be allocated.

“But no, there’s no certainty around that.”