Breast cancer: ‘I wasn’t feeling well but I ignored the signs. I put it down to being a mam of twins’

Life can get in the way of getting health issues investigated, but as Kim Clack-Whelan can attest, it’s vital to take your own concerns seriously and regularly check your breasts

‘Only for Lily falling on me — she kind of did save my life,” Kim Clack-Whelan says now. Kim and her then two-year-old daughter were playing on her bed in October 2021, when her small child landed on her mother’s left breast with her elbow. The pain was intense, Kim, thirty-six at the time, recalls. Lily, now three, is a twin — sister of JJ. Kim, who is a hairdresser, also has four stepsons: Nathan, Sam, Luke and Max, who range in age from 17 to 10.